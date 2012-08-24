Tyler Wilman

Reigning Parade Record Label

Tyler Wilman
Tyler Wilman
  • Save
Reigning Parade Record Label branding logo jazz music
Download color palette

Record Label identity for local musician James Danderfer. He wanted an identity that not only reflected his ties to Vancouver but also reference the New Orleans influences that are clear in his music.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Tyler Wilman
Tyler Wilman

More by Tyler Wilman

View profile
    • Like