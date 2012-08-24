Derek Hart

Honigbier App Round Dos

Since I've been working on a few app mockups the past few weeks I decided to go back to my first ever app design and update it a bit. In the words of Michael Scott I wanted to "Keep It Simple Stupid" (K.I.S.S.) so I got rid of quite a bit of text and focused on what was most important. Still feeling a bit iffy about it but thought I would share it with ya'll in the meantime...

Aug 24, 2012
