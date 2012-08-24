Mike Donovan

TopDog Logo Versions (Dark)

Mike Donovan
Mike Donovan
  • Save
TopDog Logo Versions (Dark) ui photoshop vector typography icons brand topdog
Download color palette

Some logo versions for an upcoming social influence app ... stay tuned! Any feedback?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Mike Donovan
Mike Donovan

More by Mike Donovan

View profile
    • Like