Mauricio Cremer

Old Ironsides

Mauricio Cremer
Mauricio Cremer
Hire Me
  • Save
Old Ironsides hand drawn type type script ship
Download color palette

Quick graphic for a design exercise at work. Fun stuff.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Mauricio Cremer
Mauricio Cremer
Let's Build a Brand.
Hire Me

More by Mauricio Cremer

View profile
    • Like