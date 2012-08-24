Bryce Thompson

Widget Tiles

Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Hire Me
  • Save
Widget Tiles ui scopur admin widget
Download color palette

Last shot of the week. Click or touch one of these tiles, and it'll flip over for settings.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Team Driven. Audience Tested. Design.
Hire Me

More by Bryce Thompson

View profile
    • Like