Slava Antipov

Error 404

Slava Antipov
Slava Antipov
  • Save
Error 404 antipslava not found error web gif error 404 typography creative logo blackorbitart minimalism vector graphics graphics design
Download color palette

Error 404 animated logo

Open for commissions: logo, branding, font.
Just write to me here, on my email or in any of these social networks.

Portfolio and social networks:
Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte

My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com

Slava Antipov
Slava Antipov

More by Slava Antipov

View profile
    • Like