Madelein Araya

Sleepy Monday [New Logo]

Madelein Araya
Madelein Araya
  • Save
Sleepy Monday [New Logo] sleepy monday logo branding
Download color palette

Hi !
I've been working in a new logo for myself, and this just came out.
I'd create this monogram based on the letters "S" and "M" from Sleepy Monday, and also I like the fact that if you turn the monogram you can see a "Z", and it reminds me of the "z Z Z", so typical from sleepy scenes :)
Let me know guys what you think !

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Madelein Araya
Madelein Araya

More by Madelein Araya

View profile
    • Like