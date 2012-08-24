Sleepy Monday [New Logo]

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I've been working in a new logo for myself, and this just came out.
I'd create this monogram based on the letters "S" and "M" from Sleepy Monday, and also I like the fact that if you turn the monogram you can see a "Z", and it reminds me of the "z Z Z", so typical from sleepy scenes :)
Let me know guys what you think !