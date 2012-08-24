Katie Lefler

Angrier Owl

Katie Lefler
Katie Lefler
  • Save
Angrier Owl illustration animals watercolour
Download color palette

(decided to re upload this in better quality) just an owl I made today - was working with texture and simplicity of line,

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2012
Katie Lefler
Katie Lefler

More by Katie Lefler

View profile
    • Like