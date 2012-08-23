Alexander C. Sprungle

Gears & Beers

Gears & Beers icon beer gear stars colors pub pedal
Just a little icon I put together for a local breweries pub pedal beer tasting event. Had a blast with this.

Posted on Aug 23, 2012
