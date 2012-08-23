Circular Loader

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
A spinning loader I designed and animated for a website that I worked on. The site's main colors were blue and yellow, and I wanted to create an animated loader to add a little extra polish to the site.
Excuse the bad gif dithering. Animated PNGs aren't quite widely supported yet, unfortunately.
To see a smoother view, click here if your browser supports APNGs. (Firefox does)
http://i.imgur.com/QQyC5.png