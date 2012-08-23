Greg Raiz

Ipad Smart Cover Notification

ipad notification smart cover concept
This is a concept for how smart cover could be incorporated into a notification center on the iPad. This would allow you to peek to see your notifications.

Posted on Aug 23, 2012
