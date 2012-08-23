Jared Granger

And another one down sustainability future tomorrow green eco friendly sprout new life human
Another unused concept that utilizes a sprout to symbolize new life, development and growth, while the casted shadow symbolizes the hope for human kind to develop, grow and prosper—to become one with nature.

Posted on Aug 23, 2012
