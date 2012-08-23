🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
We're excited at idgroup to announce the final primary lock-up for corks & canvases—approved today! The annual event will be rotating through multiple themes of different and unique styles, so the corporate visual brand needed to embrace simplicity within the typeface, as well as within the mark. Added a ligature between the a and s to help solve and awkward gap between the two characters. There will be a few alternate lockups within the visual brand as well.
Thanks to everyone for the great feedback and help through out the decision making process. It's always great to have such collaboration!