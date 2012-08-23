Ben Watts

Heatmap

Ben Watts
Ben Watts
  • Save
Heatmap heatmap running
Download color palette

Heatmap of all the running I've done in Ottawa this year. Each run has 3 strokes of varying opacity, as they overlap they get brighter. Parts that are particularly erratic are due to GPS going haywire due to tall buildings.

https://tiles.mapbox.com/benwatts/map/map-e838bald

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2012
Ben Watts
Ben Watts

More by Ben Watts

View profile
    • Like