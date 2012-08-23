Mark Griffo II

Universum Top 100 Landing Page (US Version)

Universum Top 100 Landing Page (US Version)
Landing page I created for an insert in The New York Times. It had a live countdown. You can see this year's version here: http://www.universumtop100.com

Posted on Aug 23, 2012
