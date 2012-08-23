Sam Stratton

Sponsored Training International

Sam Stratton
Sam Stratton
Hire Me
  • Save
Sponsored Training International draft california logo orange ribbon
Download color palette

WIP logo. Let me know what you think

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2012
Sam Stratton
Sam Stratton
@Google – Previously Reddit, Focus Lab & SCAD
Hire Me

More by Sam Stratton

View profile
    • Like