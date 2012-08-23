Nigel Payne

1st Timer

1st Timer tablet digital tank illustration
I got a Wacom Bamboo, thought I'd give it a whirl using the default photoshop brushes. It's mildy addictive. Is it good practise just to trace images? Any neat tutorials I should watch or brushes I should use? Thanks!

Posted on Aug 23, 2012
