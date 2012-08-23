Gavin Thompson

Day/Night Illustration Series: Night version pre-texture

Gavin Thompson
Gavin Thompson
  • Save
Day/Night Illustration Series: Night version pre-texture color illustration print poster vector series
Download color palette

Finally got around to working on the Night version in my Day/Night illustration series. This is the pre textured look so far that uses many of the same shapes from the previous Day illustration to keep things consistent, while relying on the colors create the mood. They share so many similarities in shapes and layout because my intention was to allow them to sit side by side for comparison/mirror effect.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2012
Gavin Thompson
Gavin Thompson

More by Gavin Thompson

View profile
    • Like