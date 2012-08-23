Day/Night Illustration Series: Night version pre-texture

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Finally got around to working on the Night version in my Day/Night illustration series. This is the pre textured look so far that uses many of the same shapes from the previous Day illustration to keep things consistent, while relying on the colors create the mood. They share so many similarities in shapes and layout because my intention was to allow them to sit side by side for comparison/mirror effect.