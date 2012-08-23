Seth Jenks

Seth Jenks
Seth Jenks
On Air Calendar
The client does monthly online webcasts and I wanted to communicate the idea of an "On Air" light and that the events happen monthly. I'd appreciate any feedback on making it look more realistic or if you have any ideas on how to better communicate the idea.

Posted on Aug 23, 2012
Seth Jenks
Seth Jenks
I could have bought a Lambo, but I'm not quite there yet.
