The Blockbuster Experiment

The Blockbuster Experiment
A personal project I'm working on that I named "The Blockbuster Experiment."

An attempt to rebrand Blockbuster's outdated brand. My childhood tie of renting Sega Genesis and SNES video games refuses to see it die!

Anyway, just a fun, personal project to keep my mind going.

Posted on Aug 23, 2012
