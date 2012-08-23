Justin Wilkinson

Andrew Luck Madden 13 Cover

Andrew Luck Madden 13 Cover packaging
So I'm ready for some Madden 13! As I did last year, I made my own Madden Cover this year and much like last year it features the Colts QB! Although it's not same QB we're all accustomed to seeing in a Colts uni but Luck is the next best thing to Peyton in my eyes! Next Tuesday cannot come soon enough :D

Posted on Aug 23, 2012
