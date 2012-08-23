Adam Grason

Skull Logo WIP

Adam Grason
Adam Grason
Hire Me
  • Save
Skull Logo WIP skull logo black white
Download color palette

Cant say much about this right now but I'm loving the direction so far. I have a few other concepts to work on before finishing this up. Let me know what you think.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2012
Adam Grason
Adam Grason
Creator Of Joy Through Design
Hire Me

More by Adam Grason

View profile
    • Like