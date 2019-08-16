Reserve away. (App UI/UX).

This is a bus reservation app, this idea emerged after I realized about the common problem user have when they use these kind of apps. I surveyed different users. According to the survey, some of the frustrations come from the fact that the user finally choose the right bus time + desired bus for them, only to realize there are no relevant available seats. I solved it by helping them make the right choice.

Checkout the complete presentation on Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/84257877/Reserve-away-(App-UIUX)

