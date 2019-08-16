Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mumford & Sons Colorado Poster

Mumford & Sons Colorado Poster sky trees tree landscape mountains mountain colorado mumford and sons illustration silkscreen screen print geometric dkng studios poster vector dkng nathan goldman dan kuhlken
Mumford & Sons Colorado Poster

Mumford & Sons Colorado Poster

Mumford & Sons just played Greenwood Village, Colorado, and we took inspiration from the Colorado mountains for the official poster for the show. In addition to the idyllic location, we also wanted to capture the effortless power of the band’s sound, through a larger than life bison carved into the mountainside.

The poster is an 18” x 24” three color screen print on French Kraft-Tone Manila 100 lb cover stock, with a limited artist edition of 75 prints. Check out our blog to see close up photos of the poster along with our initial concept sketch, and a video documenting our design process. The Mumford & Sons Colorado poster is available now in the DKNG Store.

