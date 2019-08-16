Mumford & Sons just played Greenwood Village, Colorado, and we took inspiration from the Colorado mountains for the official poster for the show. In addition to the idyllic location, we also wanted to capture the effortless power of the band’s sound, through a larger than life bison carved into the mountainside.

The poster is an 18” x 24” three color screen print on French Kraft-Tone Manila 100 lb cover stock, with a limited artist edition of 75 prints. Check out our blog to see close up photos of the poster along with our initial concept sketch, and a video documenting our design process. The Mumford & Sons Colorado poster is available now in the DKNG Store.