Lucky 13 Black and White

Lucky 13 Black and White procreate ipadproart textured illustration cat
I've been trying to recreate more of my favorite effects in Procreate.

I usually do the illustration in AI and then add some filters in PS, but I was wanting to stay in Procreate for the entire process. It's pretty close.

The downside, no vector files for later.

Posted on Aug 26, 2019
