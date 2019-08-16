Hot Air Balloon Mockup

• Full presentation on rebrandy.net

• Full presentation on Creative Market

• Download from Gumroad

Product includes:

•2 psd with isolated hot air balloon (front and side view);

•psd with a balloon mockup on the sky background;

•help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:

•balloon dome color and design;

•balloon skirt color and design (front and back part);

•dome frame, fastening cable and burner colors;

•fire light;

•highlight;

•shadows;

•background color and design;