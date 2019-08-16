Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Hot Air Balloon Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Hire Me
  • Save
Hot Air Balloon Mockup outdoor logotype float ballooning sky advertising banner gasbag dirigible airship inflatable adventure flight travel basket transportation ballon hot air balloon psd mockup
Hot Air Balloon Mockup outdoor logotype float ballooning sky advertising banner gasbag dirigible airship inflatable adventure flight travel basket transportation ballon hot air balloon psd mockup
Hot Air Balloon Mockup outdoor logotype float ballooning sky advertising banner gasbag dirigible airship inflatable adventure flight travel basket transportation ballon hot air balloon psd mockup
Hot Air Balloon Mockup outdoor logotype float ballooning sky advertising banner gasbag dirigible airship inflatable adventure flight travel basket transportation ballon hot air balloon psd mockup
Hot Air Balloon Mockup outdoor logotype float ballooning sky advertising banner gasbag dirigible airship inflatable adventure flight travel basket transportation ballon hot air balloon psd mockup
Hot Air Balloon Mockup outdoor logotype float ballooning sky advertising banner gasbag dirigible airship inflatable adventure flight travel basket transportation ballon hot air balloon psd mockup
Download color palette
  1. 1-cm.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 5.jpg
  4. 1-cm.jpg
  5. 4.jpg
  6. 3.jpg

Hot Air Balloon Mockup

Price
$7.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Hot Air Balloon Mockup
$7.99
Buy now

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
•2 psd with isolated hot air balloon (front and side view);
•psd with a balloon mockup on the sky background;
•help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
•balloon dome color and design;
•balloon skirt color and design (front and back part);
•dome frame, fastening cable and burner colors;
•fire light;
•highlight;
•shadows;
•background color and design;

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Follow us to get new graphic solutions.
Hire Me

More by Alexandr Bognat

View profile
    • Like