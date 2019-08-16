Hot Air Balloon Mockup

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
• Download from Gumroad
Product includes:
•2 psd with isolated hot air balloon (front and side view);
•psd with a balloon mockup on the sky background;
•help files (video tutorials);
Editable elements:
•balloon dome color and design;
•balloon skirt color and design (front and back part);
•dome frame, fastening cable and burner colors;
•fire light;
•highlight;
•shadows;
•background color and design;