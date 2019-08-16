Syaiful Anshor

Car Insurances

Car Insurances ecommerce responsive sketch ux html web design clean ui inspiration insurance car landing page
Real Project.
A new brand car insurance based need to be fresh and clear design for their web. This work include Frontend version with Bootstrap, check the demo below:
https://syaiful-anshor.com/work/asuransi/

Interested to work with me? Shoot your direct message Anytime.

