Few Website Redesign

Download color palette
  1. few_website.png
  2. services.jpg
  3. careers.jpg
  4. home.jpg
  5. about.jpg
  6. contact.jpg

Our website was in need of a major refresh to showcase our design and development capabilities. In collaboration with the other designers at Few (@Arlton Lowry & @John Cater), we came up with the structure and flow of the new site. Inspired by our conversations, I spent a weekend designing this version which the team loved. The whole team pitched in with feedback and building this out. I'm really proud of what we accomplished. I feel like this really shows how rad it is to work for @Few

Check it out at few.io

