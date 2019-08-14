Few Website Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Our website was in need of a major refresh to showcase our design and development capabilities. In collaboration with the other designers at Few (@Arlton Lowry & @John Cater), we came up with the structure and flow of the new site. Inspired by our conversations, I spent a weekend designing this version which the team loved. The whole team pitched in with feedback and building this out. I'm really proud of what we accomplished. I feel like this really shows how rad it is to work for @Few
--
Check it out at few.io