Alcoholic beverage logo concept + animation

Alcoholic beverage logo concept + animation illustration logo design logo 2d animation animation typography vintage retro liquor winery bar alcohol drink bottle
A logo concept. Ended up with a different brand name as a final job, but I am keeping this version because of the cool animation.

Design: Boris Rayich
Animation: http://milancreative.solutions/

