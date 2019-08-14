Lovebundy App - LIVE, WORK, PLAY, INVEST

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Throwback an app built for Bundaberg Regional Council, Australia in early 2019.
I started from a concept, product design for interface and redemption experience, offer creation, offer distribution across web app and mobile app.
What I've learned was there is no such product requirement better than doing a sketch and constantly pushing forwards to show your design to team and client to seek their feedback
If you're planning to travel Bundaberg in Queensland, download this app and don't miss offers nearby you.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/au/app/lovebundy-app/id1447223007
Andriod: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pulseid.bundaberg.release&hl=en
Know more about this app: https://www.bundabergnow.com/2019/02/12/lovebundy-app-now-available/
