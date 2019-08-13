Christopher Alan

Card-based UI Design Language Teaser

Part of a concept created last year for a card-based design language. The idea was to have something modular and well structured so it could carry across various .com sizes and channels. Showing two of the templates here; a cover story card and product cards.

Posted on Aug 13, 2019
