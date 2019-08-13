Mon Amie Cover

This project involved the complete design and development of a flower shop mobile application [both for Android and IOS in collaboration with Narek Dallakyan] for one of Armenia's largest flower shops. The Mobile application provides full shopping experience, including tracked delivery [has both user and driver applications], use of coupon codes as well user accounts and integrated card payments. To top it off, the app also incorporates a video call functionality, that allows the user sending flowers as a gift, as an add-on, to have a video call via the driver's application with the recipient upon delivery!

Design and development by Passionate Solutions