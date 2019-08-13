M S Brar

Music App (UI)

M S Brar
M S Brar
Hire Me
  • Save
Music App (UI) concept branding mobile gradients vector library music player ui clean uiux typography creative interface modern music app ui application design
Download color palette

Working on new mobile app. Hope you like it !

Don't miss to view full design

Get more updates here:
INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | BEHANCE

For Project Enquiries -
💌 Email: hello@msbrar.com

Shot 4x
Rebound of
working on music app
By M S Brar
M S Brar
M S Brar
⠿Freelancer ⠿Product Designer
Hire Me

More by M S Brar

View profile
    • Like