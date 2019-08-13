Wisecraft

Source One - Logo Grid
After having a call with the client to choose which logo to move forward with, we decided to create yet another one that focused more on what they do: delivering truck parts fast. And that's how this beauty was born ⚙️⁣

We shared all of our process of creating their brand identity on a Behance case study 🤯 see it here!

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
