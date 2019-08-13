Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kachuu

Futuristic Interface UI #02

Kachuu
Kachuu
  • Save
Futuristic Interface UI #02 graphic infographics dashboard big screen visualization dataviz animation aftereffects ae hud ui design
Download color palette

A project about datas and stuff .
so sad that i can't upload videos with higher quality:(

Kachuu
Kachuu

More by Kachuu

View profile
    • Like