Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jai Vaidya: UI/UX - Web & Graphic Designer Ahmedabad 🇮🇳

ByPeople - Team Management Software Web Template Design

Jai Vaidya: UI/UX - Web & Graphic Designer Ahmedabad 🇮🇳
Jai Vaidya: UI/UX - Web & Graphic Designer Ahmedabad 🇮🇳
  • Save
ByPeople - Team Management Software Web Template Design homepage branding advertising marketing dribbble landingpage landing layout template web ui chat website design ui
Download color palette

ByPeople - Team Management Software

Team Management Software enhances collaboration and work coordination but also boosts your team’s productivity and work quality. Sometimes using simple tools, such as time-tracking apps or task boards, can go a long way. Sometimes you need a more holistic solution to get all the aspects of your team management under control.

For more info, you can visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/82837127/ByPeople-Team-Management-Software

Hit "L" button if you like :) Your response are appreciated.

Jai Vaidya: UI/UX - Web & Graphic Designer Ahmedabad 🇮🇳
Jai Vaidya: UI/UX - Web & Graphic Designer Ahmedabad 🇮🇳

More by Jai Vaidya: UI/UX - Web & Graphic Designer Ahmedabad 🇮🇳

View profile
    • Like