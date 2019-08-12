Manganescan – 3D Animated Promo Video

Trending designs to inspire you
▶️ 3D animated promo created for Nanology Labs, a US-based pharmaceutical company that develops nanotechnology to detect and treat cancer at the early stages. Full video – https://vimeo.com/320485732
⭐️Credits:
Project manager – Vadym Zhygadlo
Scriptwriter – Manganescan
Animation – Konstantin Batishchev
⚡ Ready to boost your own business with video marketing?
Message us to get a free quote! – hello@verstiuk.com
Phone: +1(844)881-41-91
Website: https://verstiuk.com/