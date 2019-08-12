Verstiuk Production

Manganescan – 3D Animated Promo Video

▶️ 3D animated promo created for Nanology Labs, a US-based pharmaceutical company that develops nanotechnology to detect and treat cancer at the early stages. Full video – https://vimeo.com/320485732

⭐️Credits:
Project manager – Vadym Zhygadlo
Scriptwriter – Manganescan
Animation – Konstantin Batishchev

Hire Us

