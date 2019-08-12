Travel App Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
What’s the most important thing when you are planning your travel? I guess it's finding everything in quick and convenient way, isn’t it?
With our concept we’re aiming to create the best travel app experience, so we’ve added all the important features for travel app in one place:
🖥 User’s personal account with Social Media Sign Up/Sharing
🔍 Search & Filters Option for Finding Popular Spots and Attractions
🗓 Booking Services (Hotel & Flight)
🗺 Navigation & Geolocation
⭐️ Ratings & Reviews
Created by Ilya Utkin
