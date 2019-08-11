Brian Burge

Bird Sketch - Harper Study

Brian Burge
Brian Burge
  • Save
Bird Sketch - Harper Study textured midcentury procreate ipadproart illustration charley harper
Bird Sketch - Harper Study textured midcentury procreate ipadproart illustration charley harper
Bird Sketch - Harper Study textured midcentury procreate ipadproart illustration charley harper
Download color palette
  1. procreate_dribbble_charley_harper.jpg
  2. procreate_dribbble_charley_harper_lines.jpg
  3. procreate_dribbble_charley_harper.jpg

I love Charley Harper illustrations.

I took a break the other day to sketch this guy.

It was a quick Procreate study, but it was a blast.

Okay, enough gushing over Procreate. I'll hold off on the posts for awhile.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2019
Brian Burge
Brian Burge
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brian Burge

View profile
    • Like