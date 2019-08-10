Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mateusz Kusz

Cover art - exploration

Cover art - exploration distortion distorted abstract cover art cover
Potential cover art.

Reupload - I've come to the conclusion that I didn't really like additional red accent, so here is a version without it. I've also tweaked few values here and there.

Posted on Aug 10, 2019
