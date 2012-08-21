Kristin Lasita

Wireframe Tuesday

Kristin Lasita
Kristin Lasita
  • Save
Wireframe Tuesday wireframe ui ux sketch
Download color palette

Doing some good old fashioned pencil and paper wireframes

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2012
Kristin Lasita
Kristin Lasita

More by Kristin Lasita

View profile
    • Like