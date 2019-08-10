Lakbay - Mobile Application Design

I'm happy to share my first shot (and first mobile design) here in Dribbble as a start.

Lakbay - is a travel app prototype I designed. I started simple to give myself a "start" in UI design.

Here's the Figma prototype link: https://www.figma.com/proto/Nvc7j70Hh5CZIzI7pt49rc/Lakbay?node-id=35%3A29&scaling=scale-down&page-id=0%3A1