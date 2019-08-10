Source One - Logo Concepts

This week i started developing the new brand identity for Source One, an e-commerce company that sells parts for commercial trucks. The main message they wish to convey is an authoritative, honest, and helpful organisation dedicated to delivering the parts a customer needs as fast as possible 🚚🔧⁣

⁣

These are the six logo concepts that stood out the most from my brainstorming process:⁣

⁣

1) S + cog wheel⁣

⁣

2 & 3) S + wrench⁣

⁣

4 & 6) S + 1⁣

⁣

5) S + 1 + delivery truck⁣

⁣

After looking at their meaning, I would love to know: which one is your favorite? 🤔

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--