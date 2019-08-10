Source One - Logo Concepts

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
This week i started developing the new brand identity for Source One, an e-commerce company that sells parts for commercial trucks. The main message they wish to convey is an authoritative, honest, and helpful organisation dedicated to delivering the parts a customer needs as fast as possible 🚚🔧
These are the six logo concepts that stood out the most from my brainstorming process:
1) S + cog wheel
2 & 3) S + wrench
4 & 6) S + 1
5) S + 1 + delivery truck
After looking at their meaning, I would love to know: which one is your favorite? 🤔
