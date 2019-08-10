Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wisecraft

Source One - Logo Concepts

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Source One - Logo Concepts
This week i started developing the new brand identity for Source One, an e-commerce company that sells parts for commercial trucks. The main message they wish to convey is an authoritative, honest, and helpful organisation dedicated to delivering the parts a customer needs as fast as possible 🚚🔧⁣

These are the six logo concepts that stood out the most from my brainstorming process:⁣

1) S + cog wheel⁣

2 & 3) S + wrench⁣

4 & 6) S + 1⁣

5) S + 1 + delivery truck⁣

After looking at their meaning, I would love to know: which one is your favorite? 🤔

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
