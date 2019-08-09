Shaban Iddrisu™
Sivik©Atelier

Si™ Weeklies – Interaction Design 002

Shaban Iddrisu™
Sivik©Atelier
Shaban Iddrisu™ for Sivik©Atelier
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

This weeks web Ui animation is based on my Daily Design #049.

Be inspired!

If Ui/Ux is your thing, then follow me on Dribbble Instagram Behance Vimeo LinkedIn Twitter

Sivik©Atelier
Sivik©Atelier
Award-Winning Creative Duo based in Dubai—UAE
Hire Us

More by Sivik©Atelier

View profile
    • Like