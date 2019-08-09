Akdesain

book 327/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
book 327/365 symbol clean akdesain modern logo design lettering logo typography illustration minimal logo type branding creative negative space books school education edu learn book
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like