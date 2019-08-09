Sellers Dashboard - B2B 1.4 WIP in Isometric grid for promotion

Happy Friday Guys! It’s an experimental isometric version of the dashboard elements I’ve used for our product promotions. I will share more shots with its list of features afterwards. Stay Tuned.

I hope you like it.

Love to hear your voice in the comment down 👇🏻 here.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖