Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abinash Mohanty

Sellers Dashboard - B2B 1.4 WIP in Isometric grid for promotion

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Sellers Dashboard - B2B 1.4 WIP in Isometric grid for promotion graphics 3d isometric ui ux blue purple flipkart amazon sell mobile app web gradient colors analytics graph chart charts dashboard
Download color palette

Happy Friday Guys! It’s an experimental isometric version of the dashboard elements I’ve used for our product promotions. I will share more shots with its list of features afterwards. Stay Tuned.

I hope you like it.

Love to hear your voice in the comment down 👇🏻 here.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

Sellers dashboard 1.4 4x
Rebound of
Sellers Dashboard 1.4
By Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like