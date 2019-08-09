Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Takahashi Ai

Daily ui05

Daily ui05 icon app design
Daily ui05

I designed an app icon.
The industry is FinTech, designed to stand out when compared to friendliness and other app icons.

Posted on Aug 9, 2019
