Nasgor (Nasi Goreng) - Anatomy

Nasgor (Nasi Goreng) - Anatomy icon characterdesign originalcharater animation design flat illustration minimal vector
A lovely and moody Nasgor is a jumbo seed of fried rice who loves to eat fried rice 🤤🧄🍳🥬🍤🥩
Go check the full sticker set here >> https://www.behance.net/gallery/48889587/NASGOR-LINE-Animated-Stickers

