Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chester Ip

Offer Marketplace Revenue / Dashboard

Chester Ip
Chester Ip
  • Save
Offer Marketplace Revenue / Dashboard fintech ux ui hongkong design dailyuichallenge dailyui app
Download color palette

Hello designer and folks,
Simple mobile design before the end of the weekend ;)

A sneak peek UI for a mobile version of merchant offers revenue dashboard.

Press "L" to show a little bit of appreciation
- it matters to me :)

Let me know in the comments what do you think about this idea and don't forget to follow me to not miss other shots ;)

Have a gooooooood day!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2019
Chester Ip
Chester Ip

More by Chester Ip

View profile
    • Like