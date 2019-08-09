Offer Marketplace Revenue / Dashboard

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello designer and folks,
Simple mobile design before the end of the weekend ;)
A sneak peek UI for a mobile version of merchant offers revenue dashboard.
Press "L" to show a little bit of appreciation
- it matters to me :)
Let me know in the comments what do you think about this idea and don't forget to follow me to not miss other shots ;)
Have a gooooooood day!