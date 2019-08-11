Peter Marciniak

Incast | Smart Home Logo home icon branding logo weather ui button home automation smart home home app ios homelink
Logo for Incast.app

The Concept of Incast: iOS smart home app. It is designed to work through the apps that control your individual smart home devices, enabling the apps to connect, resulting in a comprehensive network that can be controlled from one place.

